Bears Sign Goaltender Tyler Wall to AHL Deal for Remainder of Season

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Tyler Wall to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. The announcement was made by Hershey's vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer. Wall is currently playing with Hershey's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays, and will remain in South Carolina on loan from Hershey.

Wall, 24, has appeared in eight games with South Carolina this season, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 3.16 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He has also tallied two assists with the Rays.

The 6'3", 214-pound goaltender has appeared in 15 career AHL games with the Hartford Wolf Pack, holding a 4-8-1 record with a 3.83 goals-against average and a .866 save percentage. He was selected in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the New York Rangers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Leamington, Ontario resident notched a 58-34-10 record with nine shutouts during his four collegiate seasons at UMass-Lowell prior to turning pro.

Hershey continues the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, when the Bears face the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the first of two road games at Mohegan Sun Arena on Friday, Dec. 16 at 7:05 p.m. The Chocolate and White return home to GIANT Center to face the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 5 p.m. Purchase tickets for the game.

