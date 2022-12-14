Comets Can't Complete Comeback in First of Three Straight Home Games

Utica, NY - After twelve long days between home games, the Comets returned to the Adirondack Bank Center to face off against their North Division rival Laval Rocket. They were unable to complete a, comeback following an early setback in the first period and fell 5-2.

Fans eagerly anticipated Mackenzie Blackwood in goal after he was assigned to Utica on a conditioning loan this week. Laval scored just 54 seconds into the game off the stick of Lucas Condotta. The Rocket continued their fiery pace through the first, tallying two more goals. Joël Teasdale potted his first of the season at the halfway mark of the 1st (10:02) and Alex Belzile added to the lead three minutes later (12:58). Hope was not lost as the Comets went down a man after a slashing call. Sam Laberge intercepted the puck shorthanded, skated the length of the ice, and finished his own rebound at 13:43 to get the Comets on the board. The Comets headed into the first intermission trailing 3-1.

The goaltenders shined through the middle frame with neither netminder allowing a goal. Utica was unable to convert on two power plays in the period as the score remained unchanged.

In the third period, Laberge rifled home his second of the game over the shoulder of Kevin Poulin at 5:12 in the period. Just a minute later, Mitchell Stephens responded for Laval to widen the deficit back to two (6:13). Anthony Richard iced the game with an empty netter at 18:54.

The Comets will spend the next day preparing for their back-to-back against Atlantic division opponents Bridgeport and Springfield on December 16th and 17th. Friday night will be Christmas with the Comets and Saturday is the return of Rockin' the Rink, 80's night. Tickets for both games are available at uticacomets.com/tickets.

