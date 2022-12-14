Reign to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday
December 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign will host the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 17 at Toyota Arena during their game against the Bakersfield Condors. During the game, which is presented by The Accident Network Law Group, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals for donation to Toys For Tots, Twentynine by throwing them on the ice after the first Reign goal of the evening.
Ticket packs that include admission to the game as well as a Reign Teddy Bear to toss on the ice, start at $30 and are now available. For more information and to purchase, click here.
WHO: The Ontario Reign, Bakersfield Condors, Toys For Tots, Twentynine Palms, Toyota Arena
WHAT: Reign 2022 Teddy Bear Toss
WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. (Doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m.)
WHERE: Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario, CA 91764
WHY: The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each year and distribute them as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.
HOW:Tickets are on sale now via AXS.com
Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2022
- Reign to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday - Ontario Reign
- Panthers Assign Alex Lyon to Charlotte - Charlotte Checkers
- Forward Shane Bowers Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Sign Goaltender Tyler Wall to AHL Deal for Remainder of Season - Hershey Bears
- San Diego Gulls Assign Golod to Tulsa, Recall Metcalf - San Diego Gulls
- Game #23 - Firebirds at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Open Midwest Road Trip with Rare Visit to Milwaukee - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Wranglers Streak Ends with Setback to Moose - Calgary Wranglers
- Bridgeport Islanders Host Thunderbirds at 7 p.m. Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- T-Birds Hit Road for 3 Games this Week - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Teddy Bears Take Flight and Santa Comes for a Visit at Upcoming Monsters Games - Cleveland Monsters
- Detroit Recalls Elmer Soderblom - Grand Rapids Griffins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.