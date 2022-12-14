Reign to Host Annual Teddy Bear Toss this Saturday

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign will host the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 17 at Toyota Arena during their game against the Bakersfield Condors. During the game, which is presented by The Accident Network Law Group, fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals for donation to Toys For Tots, Twentynine by throwing them on the ice after the first Reign goal of the evening.

Ticket packs that include admission to the game as well as a Reign Teddy Bear to toss on the ice, start at $30 and are now available. For more information and to purchase, click here.

WHO: The Ontario Reign, Bakersfield Condors, Toys For Tots, Twentynine Palms, Toyota Arena

WHAT: Reign 2022 Teddy Bear Toss

WHEN: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 6:00 p.m. (Doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m.)

WHERE: Toyota Arena, 4000 Ontario Center, Ontario, CA 91764

WHY: The mission of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys each year and distribute them as Christmas gifts to needy children in the community.

HOW:Tickets are on sale now via AXS.com

Tickets for all Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com.

