Teddy Bears Take Flight and Santa Comes for a Visit at Upcoming Monsters Games

December 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to host four home games beginning with a visit from the Laval Rocket for Sing for Santa on Saturday, December 17, at noon and Teddy Bear Toss on Sunday, December 18, at 3 p.m. The Monsters will conclude the homestand by hosting the Utica Comets for Blue Jackets Night at 7 p.m. on both Tuesday, December 20, and Thursday, December 22.

The Monsters are proud to once again offer Michael Symon & Ryan Kuchta's specialty cookies at concession stands this Saturday and Sunday with proceeds benefitting A Special Wish Northeast Ohio. Symon and Kuchta teamed up with the Monsters during the 2021-22 season on 'National Cookie Day' to present this unique cookie recipe, in addition to specialty cookie-themed jerseys that helped raise funds and awareness for A Special Wish.

Fans will get a chance to take photos with Santa and his elf Twinkle on Saturday while enjoying holiday tunes sung by local elementary school choir groups throughout the game. Saturday afternoon's game is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay with Monsters Kid Meals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips available for $6.

Doing Better than Excellence will be recognized on Saturday as a Monsters Community Foundation grant recipient receiving $2,000 to support their scholarship programs which encourage CYO's multi-pronged approach to promoting diversity, equity and inclusion among youth orchestras. The mission of Doing Better than Excellence is to offer unique experiences for Homeless Veterans, by providing benefit literacy programs, civilian care, Domestic Violence Advocacy, and homeless prevention assistance. They seek to house Homeless Veterans in a creative, innovative, and diverse transitional home incorporating job skills, civilian life, and a safe environment.

On Sunday, Monsters fans can participate once again in the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss. Fans are asked to bring new, unwrapped stuffed animals to toss onto the ice following the first Monsters goal of the game, which will then be donated to local organizations. The Monsters set a new record collecting 10,168 stuffed animals last year and are looking to break it once again with special help from CBz Buddies, Kent State University, Goodwill, Greater Cleveland Regional Transit, and Cleveland-based social media personality Sir Yacht.

In addition to collecting and receiving stuffed animals, CBz Buddies will also be recognized in-game as a Monsters Community Foundation grant recipient receiving $3,500 to support their program that supplies teddy bears to disadvantaged children that receive new beds from the Good Knights of Lorain County. Since 2018, CBz Buddies has been providing emotional support to children involved in traumatic situations. The mission of the organization is to provide support and comfort to children that are affected by trauma, the opioid crisis, accidents, domestic violence, or impoverished situations. 100% of all charitable contributions go to the purchase of teddy bears.

The Monsters Team Shop will be offering a special Item of the Game on Sunday to fit the theme featuring 20% off a Sully Plush available both online and in person while supplies last. Sunday's game is also a Monsters Family Day presented by Castaway Bay with Monsters Kid Meals, including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips available for $6.

