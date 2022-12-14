San Diego Gulls Assign Golod to Tulsa, Recall Metcalf

December 14, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has reassigned left wing Maxim Golod to the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL and recalled goaltender Garrett Metcalf from the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

Golod, 22 (8/18/00), went scoreless in one game with San Diego and collected 1-9=10 points with 29 penalty minutes (PIM) in 13 games with Tulsa this season. In 55 career ECHL games, Golod registered 8-31=39 points with 69 PIM. In addition, he collected 2-1=3 points in four ECHL postseason contests.

The left wing earned 2-7=9 points with 14 PIM and a +3 rating in 35 career games with San Diego. Golod split the 2021-22 season between the Gulls and Oilers, collecting 1-3=4 points with six PIM in 18 AHL games. He also earned 54-92=146 points and 94 PIM in 178 career Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the Erie Otters from 2017-2020, collecting OHL Second All-Rookie Team honors in 2017-18 after posting 12-21=33 points in 61 games.

Metcalf, 26 (3/5/96), posted a 5-1-0 record with a 3.16 goals-against average (GAA) and .913 save percentage (SV%) in six games with Utah this season. In 24 career ECHL games with the Grizzlies, the Salt Lake City, Utah native registered a 13-8-1 record with a 2.65 GAA and .916 SV%. Additionally, he earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week honors for his performance with the Grizzlies the week of Apr. 19-25, 2021, making 51 saves on 54 shots over two games.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round of the 2015 draft (179th overall), Metcalf also appeared in four career AHL games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in 2021-22, posting a 2-1-1 record with a 3.48 GAA and a .882 SV%. He made 25 saves on 26 shots in his first career AHL game on Jan. 1, 2022 against Bridgeport.

The 6-4, 185-pound goaltender also split 56 NCAA games between Long Island University, Mercyhurst University and UMass-Lowell, registering a 14-35-3 record with a 3.48 GAA and a .906 SV% from 2016-21. Metcalf was a NCAA (Hockey East) Champion with UMass in 2016-17 and a NCAA (AHA) Regular Season Champion in 2017-18.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.