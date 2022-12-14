Anaheim Ducks Recall Olle Eriksson Ek from San Diego

SAN DIEGO -- The Anaheim Ducks announced today the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Eriksson Ek, 23 (6/22/99), has appeared in 48 career American Hockey League (AHL) games with San Diego, posting a 15-26-3 record with one shutout. He has made seven appearances with the Gulls this season. In 2021-22, the 6-3, 208-pound goaltender set new single-season AHL career highs in appearances (26) and minutes (1,429), while earning his first career shutout Mar. 12, 2022 vs. Ontario (22 saves).

Selected by Anaheim in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft, Eriksson Ek posted a 13-13-4 record with one shutout in 32 career ECHL games with the Tulsa Oilers from 2019-21. Eriksson Ek also spent two seasons in Sweden's second division with BIK Karlskoga (2017-19), combining for a 12-13-0 record with a 2.59 goals-against average a .904 save percentage in 27 contests.

A native of Karlstad, Sweden, Eriksson Ek was named to Sweden's silver medal team at the 2018 World Junior Championship, and helped Sweden earn silver at the 2016 U-18 World Championship and bronze at the 2015 U-17 World Hockey Challenge. His brother, Joel, is a center for the Minnesota Wild.

