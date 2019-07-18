Packed PK Park Sees Emeralds Down Hops

The Eugene Emeralds' (15-18) effort to play spoiler started on the right foot Wednesday night as the Ems handed the first-place Hillsboro Hops (20-13) a 5-2 defeat in front of 5,178 fans at PK Park.

Fresh off a seven-game roadtrip, the Emeralds returned home for the final first half series at PK Park aiming to derail the rival Hops' chance at clinching a first half division title.

Both offenses were held at bay through the first three innings until the Emeralds opened the scoring in the fourth. With Ems third baseman Jake Slaughter on second base and two outs on the scoreboard, a wild pitch by the normally-composed Marcos Tineo allowed Slaughter to scamper to third before turning and heading home thanks to a throwing error by Hops catcher Nick Dalesandro, putting the home side ahead, 1-0.

In the seventh, the Hops responded to take the lead with one swing of the bat. After a one-out walk to Jorge Barrosa, Steven Leyton smoked a two-run blast over the left field fence, his fourth homer of the season, giving Hillsboro its first lead of the game, 2-1.

Leyton's long shot over the PK Park fence was the only offense that Hillsboro could muster, and Eugene soon responded to take the lead once more. With the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Edmond Americaan smashed a bases-clearing triple up and off the wall in deep center field to score Nelson Maldonado, Jonathan Soto and Jacob Olson while putting the Emeralds emphatically back in front, 4-2.

Eugene added some insurance in the eighth inning thanks to more miscues on the mound from the Hops. With Strumpf on third after earlier securing his third walk of the game, a balk on an 0-2 count from Hillsboro pitcher Yaramil Hiraldo allowed Strumpf to trot home for the Ems' fifth run of the game.

In the ninth, John Pomeroy finished his second inning of work by retiring the side and sealing a 5-2 win for Eugene.

Emeralds starting pitcher Eduarniel Nunez struggled in his fifth start of the season, but found a way to battle through early issues with command. The tall right-hander tossed 2.0 innings allowing two hits and two walks while striking out one Hops batter.

Bryan King made a strong home debut for the Emeralds after joining the team during its recent roadtrip, tossing 3.0 scoreless innings while striking out three Hops batters.

At the plate, Americaan finished the night 2-for-4 with those three aforementioned RBIs while Maldonado also posted a 2-for-4 night.

Today's sold out crowd was highlighted by more than 700 coaches and players in attendance that are participating in this week's PNW Cal Ripken 10U/11U Regional Tournament hosted by Willamette Valley Babe Ruth. As part of the celebration, former WV Babe Ruth player and current University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was on hand to toss out a ceremonial first pitch.

