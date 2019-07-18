Mistakes Derail Tri-City

Walks and errors proved to be costly for the Tri-City Dust Devils (14-19) on Wednesday night as the team fell 7-1 in the series opener to the Everett AquaSox (17-16). The Dust Devils committed three errors while the team's pitching staff issued 11 walks.

Nick Gatewood went 2-for-4 and finished the game with two of Tri-City's five hits. Gatewood also celebrated his 22nd birthday! The Dust Devils scored their lone run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Sean Guilbe, who reached base off of a triple, scored on a two-out error committed by Everett shortstop Patrick Frick.

Tri-City will look to get back in the win column on Thursday night. Left-hander Jason Blanchard will start the middle game of the three-game series for the Dust Devils. Right-hander George Kirby will counter for the AquaSox. Kirby was selected by the Seattle Mariners in the first round in this year's MLB Draft with the 20th overall pick. It will be the second of three Viñeros de Tri-City Copa de la Diversion nights at Gesa Stadium this summer.

