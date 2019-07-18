AquaSox Win Series Opener at Tri-City

July 18, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release





PASCO, Wash. -- Patrick Frick had two hits and scored two runs, while Juan Mercedes allowed just three hits over 5 2/3 innings, as the Everett AquaSox defeated the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-1 on Wednesday at Gesa Stadium before a crowd of 2,048.

Mercedes (3-3) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing one run. Frick batted 2-for-4 with a double.

Everett started the scoring in the second inning. After reaching base on a walk, Trent Tingelstad advanced to second on a walk by Carter Bins, and then scored on a single by Cesar Izturis Jr..

The AquaSox later added two runs in the third, one in the fifth, and three in the sixth to secure the victory.

Everett starter Brandon Williamson, the Seattle Mariners second round pick in this year's draft, made his second pro start. He faced eight batters over 1 1/3 innings, allowing one hit and two walks. He recorded one strikeout while throwing 30 pitches.

Connor Lehmann (0-1) went two innings, allowing one run and one hit. He also struck out three and walked two.

Seattle Mariners 2019 first round pick George Kirby will start Thursday's game for the AquaSox.

