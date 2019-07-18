C's Winning Ways End at Three Games After 6-5 Loss in Spokane

(Avista Stadium - Spokane, WA) - Canadians 2B Luis De Los Santos went 2-for-3 with his first home run of the season in a losing effort as Vancouver committed four errors en route to a 6-5 loss to the North Division leading Spokane Indians on Wednesday night. The one-run defeat snapped the C's three-game winning streak.

Vancouver's defense struggled early committing four errors that helped Spokane build an early 5-0 lead before the Canadians began to chip away with a four-run top of the 5th inning. Down by five, the C's got to RHP Billy Layne Jr. who hit 2B Luis De Los Santos before walking both 3B Ronny Brito and LF Adrian Ramos before giving up a double to SS Tanner Morris that scored a pair of runs. C Jesus Lopez (single) and RF McGregory Contreras (double) also helped the Canadians bring Vancouver to within a run. An inning later De Los Santos led off the 6th with his home run to even things up at 5-5.

Moments after the C's wiped the slate clean, LHP Randy Pondler gave up a base hit to Spokane RF Starling Joseph on a ball that RF McGregory Contreras struggled to close in on. C Scott Kapers moved him into scoring position with a bunt back to Pondler who then uncorked a pair of wild pitches that not only moved Joseph to third base, but then allowed him to score as C Jesus Lopez couldn't keep Pondler's pitches in front of him. That would prove to be the winning run as LHP Triston Polley shut the Canadians offense down over his final two innings to secure his first save of the season.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 11-22 (.333) through 33 first-half games while the Indians (19-14) close in on the North Division pennant leading the Aquasox by two games with five to play.

The Canadians will play game two of this three-game on Thursday, July 18th at 6:30pm sending LHP Juan Diaz to the mound.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Saturday, July 20th at 7:05pm to open up a six-game homestand with ticket available by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

