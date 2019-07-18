Volcanoes Take Win in 7-2 Battle against the Hawks

KEIZER, OR - In the first of a three-game series, the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) fell 7-2 to the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (Short Season A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) in game one of the three game series.

Breiling Eusebio made his eighth start of the season and ran into some trouble in the first inning. A base hit for Logan Wyatt scored one and then a sacrifice fly from Alexander Canario made it 2-0 Volcanoes after the first inning.

In the bottom half of the third inning, Hunter Bishop blasted a solo home run to deep right field to make it 3-0 Salem-Keizer.

Yorvis Torrealba collected his fourth double of the season on a twisting fly ball that hit off of the warning track in left and scored Michael Toglia to score the first run of the ballgame for Boise. Bladimir Restituyo then smashed his second home run of the season off the bottom portion of the scoreboard in left-center to make it 3-2 Salem-Keizer.

The Volcanoes then scored four unanswered runs to take the win at 7-2. The bottom half of the seventh saw two runs come across from an RBI-single from Tyler Fitzgerald and then an infield pop fly hit by Armani Smith.

Game two of the series is scheduled for 6:35 PDT (7:35 MDT) tomorrow night at Volcanoes Stadium.

