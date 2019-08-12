Over $11,000 Donated to ACES North America
August 12, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release
The Williamsport Crosscutters 2019 Dominican Plate Dinner & Auction was held on July 29 at the Genetti Hotel. The event features a buffet of Dominican fare served by the Crosscutters Latino players, auctions, live music and more.
This year's event raised $11,200 for ACES North America, an organization working to create sustainable development projects in the Dominican Republic. The charity, founded in Williamsport in 2005, uses all-volunteer personnel for its operations.
• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...
New York-Penn League Stories from August 12, 2019
- Over $11,000 Donated to ACES North America - Williamsport Crosscutters
- O'Hoppe and Stott Earn Organizational Honors for the Month of July - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Bats, Pitching Carry Doubledays over West Virginia - Auburn Doubledays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Williamsport Crosscutters Stories
- Over $11,000 Donated to ACES North America
- O'Hoppe and Stott Earn Organizational Honors for the Month of July
- Stott and Simmons Mash Long Balls in Blowout Win
- Torrid Torres Knocks in Three in 5-1 Win at West Virginia
- Black Bears Stun Cutters in Late Comeback