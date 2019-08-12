Over $11,000 Donated to ACES North America

August 12, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release





The Williamsport Crosscutters 2019 Dominican Plate Dinner & Auction was held on July 29 at the Genetti Hotel. The event features a buffet of Dominican fare served by the Crosscutters Latino players, auctions, live music and more.

This year's event raised $11,200 for ACES North America, an organization working to create sustainable development projects in the Dominican Republic. The charity, founded in Williamsport in 2005, uses all-volunteer personnel for its operations.

• Discuss this story on the New York-Penn League message board...





New York-Penn League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.