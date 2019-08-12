Bryant & the Brooklyn Boys Win 4-1

CONEY ISLAND, NY - Behind terrific pitching from Garrison Bryant and Jose Peroza's late two-run home run for insurance, the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, secured a 4-1 victory against the Staten Island Yankees Monday night in the middle game of a three-game set at MCU Park.

W: Bryant (4-1)

L: Garcia (0-1)

SV: Leon (2)

Cyclones HR: Peroza (2)

BIG MOMENTS

- Garrison Bryant earned his fourth Brooklyn victory, allowing one run on three hits over five innings of relief. Michael Gibbons, the Double-A rehabber, threw three no-hit innings to start, striking out two and walking two.

- Brooklyn added insurance in the bottom of the eighth when Jose Peroza slammed a two-run home run off the videoboard in left field to extend a 2-1 lead to 4-1.

- Jake Mangum tripled and scored on Antoine Duplantis' RBI single in the fifth, pushing the Brooklyn lead to 2-0. Duplantis scored in the first inning on Wilmer Reyes' base hit.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Garrison Bryant: W, 5 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

- Wilmer Reyes: 3-4, SB

- Jose Peroza: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, R

- Jake Mangum: 2-4, 3B, R

- Antoine Duplantis: 2-4, 3B, RBI, R, SB

NEWS & NOTES

- The Cyclones collected two triples in a game for the first time this season, tallying three-baggers from Jake Mangum and Antoine Duplantis.

- Jose Peroza has driven in six runs over the first two games of the series, recording a single, two doubles, and a home run.

- With Monday's win, Brooklyn has tied a high-watermark of nine games better than .500 at 32-23.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Staten Island Yankees - Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Richmond County Bank Ballpark - Staten Island, NY

Probables: RHP Michel Otanez (1-1, 1.80) vs. RHP Nelvin Correa (1-0, 0.75)

Audio: brooklyncyclones.com/listen

