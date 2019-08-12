O'Hoppe and Stott Earn Organizational Honors for the Month of July

Williamsport catcher Logan O'Hoppe, Lakewood left-hander Ethan Lindow and Williamsport infielder Bryson Stott have been named Phillies Minor League Hitter, Pitcher and Defender of the Month, respectively, for July.

The 19-year-old O'Hoppe posted a .343/.373/.743 slash line, going 24-for-70 with nine doubles, two triples, five home runs, 18 RBI and 13 runs scored in 19 games during July. He recorded a 10-game hitting streak from July 15-27, during which he batted .462 (18-39). Overall, O'Hoppe collected eight multi-hit games last month. The New York native was selected by the Phillies in the 23rd round of the June 2018 draft.

Lindow, 20, went 1-0 with two saves and a 1.23 ERA (3 ER, 22.0 IP) in five games (two starts) during July. He struck out 21 batters and allowed 13 hits (.171 OPP AVG). His ERA in July was the second-lowest mark among South Atlantic League pitchers (minimum 22.0 IP). Additionally, he combined to toss 12.0 scoreless innings while allowing four hits in his three relief appearances last month. Lindow also was named Phillies Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June of this year. A native of Georgia, he was selected by the Phillies in the fifth round of the June 2017 draft.

Stott, 21, did not commit an error (51 total chances) in 16 games (all starts) at shortstop between Williamsport (12 games) and Gulf Coast League Phillies East (four games). He has yet to make an error during his first professional season in 25 games at shortstop and one at second base (93 total chances overall). The Las Vegas, Nev., native was selected by the Phillies in the first round (No. 14 overall) of this year's June draft.

