Outlaws Stun Wave Saturday Night in Milwaukee.

February 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Milwaukee, WI- The Milwaukee Wave came up short tonight against a determined Texas Outlaws side when David Stankovic scored the game winner at 1:08 of the overtime frame. Milwaukee would rally late from a 2 goal deficit, and equalize with 0:09 seconds on the clock.

The Outlaws were led by the previously mentioned Stankovic who had scored 2 goals and 1 assist. Meanwhile Tyler Bagley of the Outlaws, would score 2 goals of his own on the evening.

Max Ferdinand would lead the Wave in scoring with 2 goals and 1 assist.

Coach Giuliano Oliviero, thought it was a great crowd this evening on Rock N' Pink night, but thought the performance was unacceptable.

"We're at home in front of a great crowd and made it exciting at the end, but at the same time, just an unacceptable performance. We did some good things, but not enough. I thought we lacked consistency individually and collectively as a team and it really hurt us, but give the Outlaws full credit. They came in here in front of a great atmosphere and showed up and played hard start to finish and pulled it out."

Final Score: Milwaukee Wave 6, Texas Outlaws 7 / OT.

