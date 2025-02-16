Sockers Avenge Savage Loss with Strong Defense, 5-2

OCEANSIDE, CA - The San Diego Sockers (12-3-0, 33) christened a new navy field with a new defensive attitude to stifle the Chihuahua Savage (14-3-0, 40) 5-2 in front of 3,505 supporters at Frontwave Arena on Sunday evening. With the win, the team moved back into second place. San Diego had given up 22 goals in the past three games and eight on Friday in Mexico. Tavoy Morgan had two goals, giving him seven tallies in three matches against Chihuahua this year, to pace the offense.

With 1:13 left in the first period, Gabriel Costa continued his torrid scoring pace with a goal off an assist from Drew Ruggles. Costa has a four-game point streak and a point in 10 of the last 12 games. With the helper, Ruggles reached the 150-career point mark milestone. The quarter, the polar opposite of Friday's opening period with six goals and 30 shots, ended with San Diego on top 1-0.

Chihuahua evened the match on Jorge Rios' blast into the side netting at 9:54 of the second. Roberto Escalante provided the cross-field pass for the assist. Rios has six points in the past two games against San Diego. Morgan, who has points in 12 straight contests, reached 150 career goals with his score at 13:40. Charlie Gonzalez had the assist to give him a point in 12 of his last 13 games. The Sockers went to the locker room leading 2-1.

A hustle play by Morgan forced Chihuahua's goalkeeper, Christian Hernandez, to trip him in the box leading to a blue card and a penalty kick at 4:59. Kraig Chiles buried the shot dead center and high into the back of the goal for a Sockers two-goal advantage. Chiles has a six-game point streak. San Diego is now 1-for-3 this season on penalties. Costa earned his 50th career assist when Morgan slid at the back post and redirected the pass just past the defender and over the line for the goal that came at 12:26 and gave San Diego a 4-1 lead.

On the power play, Luiz Morales ran onto a Leonardo De Oliveira pass and slotted home a drive inside the post for the score at 1:42 of the fourth. Morales has points in five consecutive games.

Boris Pardo earned his eighth win by making seven saves on nine shots. Cesar Cerda had five of the team's 13 blocked shots to lead the strong defensive effort.

In preparations to host the MASL Ron Newman Cup quarterfinals and semifinals in early April. The Sockers unveiled a new navy playing field at Frontwave Arena.

