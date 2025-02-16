Heat Play Second Weekend Match at Tacoma

February 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Harrisburg Heat News Release







The Harrisburg Heat are ready to bounce back and build momentum as they push through the season. Despite a challenging stretch, the team has shown flashes of offensive firepower, averaging 5.7 goals per game. Special teams remain a strength, with the Heat converting an impressive 31% of their power-play opportunities. With a few key adjustments, they are poised to turn opportunities into wins.

Leading the offensive charge, Joey Tavernese has been a consistent playmaker with 16 goals and 20 points in 12 games, while Mike Da-Silva continues to create scoring chances with 12 assists and 18 points. Dominic Francis has been a dynamic force with 11 goals and 17 points in just nine games.

Malcolm Harris and Noe Favila have also stepped up, contributing double-digit points to the attack. Defensively, Hugo Silva, the Heat's goalkeeper has made 146 saves, showcasing resilience in net. As they gear up for the next matchup, the Heat are determined to build on their strengths and capitalize on scoring chances to get back in the win column.

Head To Head

The Harrisburg Heat and Tacoma Stars face off for the second time this season as the Heat look to rebound from their 8-4 loss in the first matchup. Harrisburg has shown offensive strength, averaging 5.7 goals per game, while continuing to compete with energy and determination. Special teams remain a factor, with the Heat converting 31% of their power plays, while Tacoma holds a 32% power play and 56% penalty kill. With both teams looking to gain momentum, Harrisburg is focused on delivering a strong effort in the rematch.

