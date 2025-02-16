Comets Top Ambush in I-70 Series Finale

February 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







INDEPENDENCE, MO - The Kansas City Comets (10-1-2) had a gritty performance but provided the firepower when needed as they took an 8-5 victory against the St. Louis Ambush (4-10-1) on Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

With retired players from both sides of the I-70 Series on hand for Retro Night, the Comets protected their home and raised the I-70 Series Cup. Dawning jerseys from the 1990-91 season, the Comets ended the season series on a good note, taking the series 4-1.

The Comets began the game with a bang with as they scored three goals in the opening minutes of the first quarter. Henry Ramirez started the scoring spree with a fantastic volley, striking the ball sweetly into the top corner after Zach Reget sent a ball off the board. The Comets quicky added another pair when Christian Anderaos and Rian Marques put KC ahead 3-0.

Suddenly, the Comets' offense faced major struggles. They went on a scoring drought that lasted all the way until the fourth quarter. In that time, St. Louis scored four straight to jump in front 4-3.

Shortly after Duduca Carvalho's strike early in the fourth quarter put the Ambush ahead, the Comets found their footing once again after a two-minute penalty. Despite missing the shootout opportunity, KC found the equalizer when Marques served a ball for Reget to fire in to level the score 4-4.

After 9:02 in the fourth, Leo Acosta scored KC's go-ahead goal on a swift counterattack. Nacho Flores added to the Comets' lead, scoring KC's third straight.

The Ambush brought in a sixth attacker and got back in the game when Dylan Hundelt's goal inside the final minute made it 6-5. The Comets answered again, this time concluding the game with a pair of goals from Marques and Michael Lenis.

The Comets have now won five straight over the past month, moving into second place for the time being with 32 points. If third-place San Diego defeats first-place Chihuahua this evening, the Comets will drop to third.

"When you play against a team five times, it becomes repetition," Comets coach Stefan Stokic said. "It becomes tough to play against the same guys. I think our quality was not good enough in the offensive third; our execution was not good enough."

Reigning MASL Defender of the Week, Guerrero Pino, was critical once again. He had 5 blocks in tonight's win while Chad Vandegriffe followed with 3.

The Comets will visit the Harrisburg Heat next weekend for a back-to-back before returning to home to face Utica City FC on March 1.

SCORING SUMMARY

1st - KC Ramirez (Reget) 2:34; KC Anderaos (Acosta) 4:29; KC Marques 6:31. Penalties - None.

2nd - STL Ndiaye (Will Eskay) 6:37; STL Thomas (Carvalho) 14:22. Penalties - None.

3rd - STL Will Eskay (Chakounte) 9:51. Penalties - None.

4th - STL Carvalho (Almeida) 1:01; KC Reget (Marques) 1:39 PP; KC Acosta (Flores) 9:02; KC Flores (Pino) 13:31; STL Hundelt (Almeida) 14:24; KC Marques 14:38 SO; KC Lenis (Anderaos) 14:57. Penalties - STL Nyamsi (bc - holding) 1:13; STL Carvalho (yc- dissent) 13:08; KC Pino (yc - dissent) 14:22; STL Will Eskay (bc - holding) 14:39.

Power Play - Comets 1/2, St. Louis 0/0

Penalty Minutes - Comets 5, St. Louis 9

Fouls - Comets 21, St. Louis 9

Shots - Comets 30, St. Louis 30

Blocks - Comets 14, St. Louis 7

Attendance - 4,358

