Comets Set for I-70 Series Finale on Retro Night

The 2024/25 I-70 Series will conclude on Sunday evening when the Kansas City Comets (9-1-2) host the St. Louis Ambush (4-9-1) for Game 5.

In conjunction with the annual Retro Night game, the Comets will wear blue throwback jerseys from the 1990-91 season that will be autographed and auctioned off. Many former I-70 Series players and personnel will also be in attendance and partake in a post-game autograph session on the field.

Retro Night will feature one of indoor soccer's most iconic rivalries as the Comets host the Ambush to conclude this season's I-70 Series. The Comets have already clinched the I-70 Series Cup, presented by Wana Brands, holding a 3-1 series lead.

This KC-STL indoor rivalry goes back to the original MISL days when the Comets' first season launched under the management of Luis Dabo and the late Pat McBride against Al Trost and St. Louis Steamers. More than four decades later, Stefan Stokic leads the Comets against Jeff Locker's Ambush.

The Comets entered this weekend tied with Baltimore in third place but have the opportunity to jump into second with a win if San Diego loses both games against Chihuahua and Baltimore loses to Empire.

The Comets have won four straight, including statement victories over San Diego and Chihuahua. They are coming from a 9-6 victory over San Diego, blocking a season-high 32 shots and scoring seven in the second half.

They will rely on their offense to be creative against an STL team that is comfortable eating up pressure, which helped the Ambush to a 5-4 OT win last time they were at Cable Dahmer Arena in December. Rian Marques has been the most impactful Comets attacker, contributing 2.8 points per game with 17 goals and 16 assists.

The Comets are 6-0-1 on home turf and lead the MASL in blocks, goals against, opponent goals per shot and opponent shots on target per shot. All-star defender Chad Vandegriffe is MASL's blocks leader with 44 blocks, but can also contribute offensively. Comets goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu has been tremendous with a league-best 4.14 goals against per game.

The Comets will be without midfielders Lucas Sousa (knee) and Marcel Berry (lower leg; season-ending injury). The defensive trio of Lesia Thetsane (ankle), DeBray Hollimon (personal) and Julio Coronado (illness) are questionable.

The Opponent

The Ambush have taken seven points from their past three games, putting themselves back in the playoff race for the final playoff spot.

STL is coming from an overtime loss against the San Diego last Saturday. The Ambush led for much of the contest, but the Sockers found the late equalizer before grabbing the OT victory.

The Ambush hope to prove that their win in December on Silverstein Eye Centers Field was no fluke. They led for a good chunk of that night as well, but the Comets forced overtime before Lucas Almeida's OT winner for STL.

Franck Tayou leads the Ambush with 2.0 points per game, adding 17 goals and nine assists. Almeida and Will Eskay follow with 14 points each.

The Ambush have been strong on the penalty kill, fending off 15 of 18 power plays. They are 2-5-0 on the road this season.

Tickets for Sunday's Retro Night contest are available at kccomets.com/tickets.

