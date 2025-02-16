St. Louis Ambush Fall to Kansas City on the Road

February 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush forward Robert Kristo (left) congratulates William Eskay

Independence, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush fell 8-5 to the Kansas City Comets Sunday at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence. The loss dropped the Ambush to 4-10-1 on the season, while the Comets improved to 10-1-2. The contest was close for three quarters, but Kansas City's offense kicked into high gear in the fourth quarter and pulled away for a decisive win.

Henry Ramirez started things off for Kansas City in the third minute of the match when he put a high shot over the head of St. Louis goalkeeper Eduardo "Pollo" Cortes. In the fifth minute, Christian Anderaos gave the Comets a 2-0 lead with another high shot. The home team made it 3-0 when Rian Marques went low to Pollo's right for an unassisted goal. The first quarter elapsed with no further scoring.

The Ambush finally got on the board in the seventh minute of the second period when Will Eskay sent a pass to Mohamed Ndiaye, who got a hard shot by Comets goalkeeper Phillip Ejimadu. St. Louis shaved the lead with 38 seconds left on a restart. Lucas Almeida started the play with a pass to Duduca Carvalho, who fired a long shot towards the goal, and James Thomas tapped it in for a 3-2 score at the halftime break.

As has been their practice in recent games, the Ambush switched goalkeepers at the start of the third frame, with Pollo coming out and Paulo Nascimento minding the net. The lone goal of the third quarter came in the tenth minute when Eskay scored for St. Louis to knot the game 3-3.

The Ambush took their first lead (4-3) of the game in the second minute of the fourth quarter when Duduca got off a shot from near the yellow line and it eluded Ejimadu. The Comets went on a power play when St. Louis' Wil Nyamsi was sent to the penalty box for holding. They made good on the opportunity when Zach Reget scored the equalizer (4-4) for Kansas City. The Comets regained the lead (5-4) in the tenth minute when Leonardo Acosta's shot hit the crossbar and came down behind the goal line. In the fourteenth minute, Ignacio Flores went on a breakaway and beat Paulo to give Kansas City a two-goal lead (6-4). St. Louis pulled Paulo and put the sixth attacker jersey on Dylan Hundelt. With 36.5 left on the clock, Hundelt drilled a shot off the crossbar to shave the deficit to one goal (6-5). With Paulo back in goal, Marques drilled a shot that found the back of the net, but a video review resulted in a handball on Marques and the goal was called off. As the seconds ticked down, the officials were quite active as Eskay earned a blue card, resulting in another video review, giving Marques a penalty kick against Paulo, who returned to the field. Nascimento stopped Marques' first attempt, but he got off another shot that was on target, giving the Comets a 7-5 lead with 22.2 seconds remaining. With three seconds left, Michael Lenis scored an empty-netter, making it an 8-5 final for the Kansas City Comets.

The Ambush are back at home next weekend. Utica City FC comes to The Family Arena on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:05 p.m. CT. February 28 is also Star Wars Night and the first 1000 fans in the door will be treated to posters and surprise player bobbleheads.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

