Otters to Have Post Draft Tryout Camp

WESTFIELD, Ind. - The Evansville Otters will conduct a post draft free agent tryout camp Monday, July 19 at Grand Park in Westfield, Ind.

This workout serves as an open tryout for players who are seeking an opportunity to sign a professional contract for the 2021 season post-MLB draft. Only the first 100 players to sign up will be accepted.

The event gives each player a chance to showcase their talent in front of Frontier League managers and coaches.

"We put a great emphasis on these tryout camps," Otters manager Andy McCauley said. "We're hopeful to find undrafted free agents who can benefit our club down the stretch this season and going forward."

Registration fee for each player is $100 and players can register online at https://www.readysetregister.com/oe_manager/authentication/login.php?ut=1&ei%20d=15014&sid=761.

Tryouts start at 9 a.m. Position players can check in from 8:30 a.m. through 9 a.m. and pitchers can check in from 11:30 a.m. to noon (all times local).

"These tryout camps have been very successful in previous years," McCauley said. "We have signed several players into Evansville from our preceding preseason, post draft, and offseason tryouts."

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest running of the MLB Partner Leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. To be eligible to play in the Frontier League, you must be at least 18 years old.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call 812-435-8686.

