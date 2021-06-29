ThunderBolts Take Opener from Schaumburg

June 29, 2021 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - Jake Fisher tossed eight strong innings for the ThunderBolts Tuesday night, leading them to a 3-2 win over the Schaumburg Boomers at Ozinga Field.

For the fourth straight game to start their home stand, the ThunderBolts (11-18) found themselves in an early hole as Matt McGarry hit a solo home run in the top of the third inning o put the Boomers (16-14) on top 1-0.

The ThunderBolts answered in the bottom of the inning. With one out, Zac Taylor singled and Dan Robinson hit a two-run homer to put the Bolts on top. It was Robinson's fourth home run of the year, all of them coming against Schaumburg.

The 2-1 lead held all the way into the seventh inning. That's when the ThunderBolts gained some breathing room. Brynn Martinez singled and stole second base. He scored on a Robinson base hit.

After the third-inning homer, Fisher did not allow another run. He made it through eight innings, striking out five and pitching out of a jam in the fifth to maintain the lead.

Schaumburg made things interesting with two outs in the ninth. They scored a run on a walk and two singles to make it a one-run game. Then, with the tying run at third base, Neil Abbatiello got Chase Dawson to ground out to first to end the game.

Fisher (2-2) picked up his first win of June and Bryan Ketchie (0-1) took the loss, allowing three runs in 6.1 innings. Abbatiello earned his first career save.

The ThunderBolts and Boomers continue their series on Wednesday evening at Ozinga Field. It is military and senior appreciation night with Miguel Ausua (2-0, 3.81) making the start for Windy City against Schaumburg's Ryan Middendorf (2-2, 2.84). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 and fans not in attendance can find audio and video broadcasts through wcthunderbolts.com.

