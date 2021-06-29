Miners Explode in Seventh to Take Series Opener

Augusta NJ - The Sussex County Miners (19-9) defeated the Washington Wild Things (13-17) by a score of 11-4 on Tuesday night. The starting pitchers dominated the early part of the game. Billy Layne Jr. and Daren Osby had great command throughout their outings, with both pitchers going six innings. Going into the seventh inning, the Miners held a 2-1 lead thanks to a home run down the right field line from Aaron Knapp.

In the top of the seventh, the Wild Things tied the game through a fielding error and three wild pitches. Following that, Andrew Sohn hit a RBI single to right field, giving Washington the 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half of the seventh, the Miners rebounded for seven runs. Sussex County tied the game on a bases loaded walk from Juan Kelly. Audy Ciriaco gave the Miners a 5-4 lead on a ground ball to the misjudged by the shortstop. In his debut with the Miners, third baseman Kaleo Johnson recorded a bases clearing triple in the bottom of the seventh to give the home team some much needed insurance. Cito Culver would follow that up with a two run home run, his third homer of the season, to put the Miners ahead by six.

Jalen Miler Sr. and Tyler Kovalewich came out of the bullpen to finish off the final two innings of the game.

Miners pitcher Billy Layne Jr. had a fantastic outing, going six innings, only giving up seven hits and one earned run. The right handed starter didn't earn the winning decision, but he had a career-high ten strikeouts, bringing his season era to 3.75. Tyler Luneke earned his second victory of the season as well.

The Miners will continue their three-game series with the Washington Wild Things on Wedsenday night, with a 7:05 first pitched scheduled at Skylands Stadium. Starting pitchers for tommorow's game will be Ryan Hennen for the Wild Things and Mike Castellani for the Miners.

