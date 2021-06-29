Seven-Run Bottom of the Seventh Sinks Washington in Series Opener

AUGUSTA, NJ - Sussex County scored seven runs after Washington took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh to run away with the series opener, 11-4. Six of the runs were unearned.

Washington scored the first run of the game in the first inning on a wild pitch that allowed Andrew Sohn to scramble home. Sussex County tied it on a groundout in the bottom half and eventually took the lead in the fifth inning on a homer by Aaron Knapp. The Wild Things took a short-lived lead in the seventh after Trevor Casanova scored on a wild pitch and Brian Sharp came home on a base hit by Sohn.

The first batter of the seventh struck out before the next batter was hit by a pitch. After a wild pitch and a lineout, Washington opted to intentionally walk Chuck Taylor to load the bases and went to BJ Sabol to relieve Jesus Balaguer. Sabol battled with Juan Kelly, but Kelly drew a walk to tie the game. The next batter Audy Ciriaco grounded a ball to short on which Gabe Howell made an error to allow the Miners to take a lead, 4-3. Kaleo Johnson then cleared the bases with a triple before scoring himself on a two-run homer by Cito Culver and the Miners led 9-3.

Hector Roa drove home Bralin Jackson in the eighth for his 20th RBI of the year, which ties him for second all time on the Wild Things' career RBI leaderboards. Sussex County added two in the bottom of the inning and got a zero in the ninth to close the series opener with an 11-4 victory.

Ryan Hennen will take the mound for the Things tomorrow in the series' middle game at 7:05 p.m. Left-handed pitcher Mike Castellani will oppose him for the Miners.

