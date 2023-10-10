Otters, Frontier League Announce 2024 Schedule

Evansville, Ind. - The Evansville Otters and Frontier League announced the schedule for the 2024 season Tuesday morning.

The Otters open their regular season on the league's early Opening Day on Thursday, May 9, with a single game against the Windy City ThunderBolts. It is just the 4th time in the last 15 seasons the Otters begin the season on the road.

Following a weekend series in Joliet, the Otters open their home regular season on Tuesday, May 14 against West Division rivals Gateway.

Featured in the Otters schedule are three nine-game home stands, road trips to East Division foes Tri-City and Sussex County and a home series against the league's brand new team in New England.

Evansville joins Ottawa, New Jersey, Tri-City and Schaumburg as the five teams who will begin and end their seasons on the road.

The 2024 schedule features 16 teams following New England's arrival and Empire State's departure. With this league change, each team will play a 48 home/48 road game schedule, altered from last year's 51 home/45 road schedule.

In efforts to ease travels, the league has moved away from the round robin schedule - meaning teams will only play a select few teams from the opposing division.

Season ticket and group ticket packages are on sale now. Call (812) 435-8686 for more information. Individual game tickets will go on sale in the Spring.

The Evansville Otters are the 2006 and 2016 Frontier League champions.

The Otters play all home games at historic Bosse Field, located at 23 Don Mattingly Way in Evansville, Ind. Stay up-to-date with the Evansville Otters by visiting evansvilleotters.com, or follow the Otters on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

For more information, visit evansvilleotters.com or call (812) 435-8686.

