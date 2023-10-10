Frontier League, Wild Things Announce 2024 Schedule

October 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Washington Wild Things News Release







WASHINGTON, Pa. - The 2024 regular-season schedule has been announced by the Frontier League and the Washington Wild Things have released theirs too. Washington is set to open its season, Friday, May 10, at home against Schaumburg. The 96-game slate wraps up at home Sunday, September 1, before the Frontier League playoffs begins later that week.

The club is set for only its second season opener to be played at home since 2016. The Wild Things opened the 2022 season at home, which was the first season opener at home for the team since 2015.

After competing with the Boomers opening weekend at Wild Things Park, the team will make its only trip out east for a six-game trip which includes a series with the New England team that has been introduced as the newest Frontier League franchise. Washington will then battle the Tri-City ValleyCats before returning home.

That six-game trip is the only six games the team will play against the East Division on the road in 2024. The league's schedule format this year is six games out of division on the road and six at home. Washington hosts New York July 26-28 and Sussex County August 2-4 for the six games at home against the East.

That leaves 84 games against West-Division opponents. Each division opponent will visit their in-division foes twice and host those teams twice, for a total of 12 games against the other teams in the West: Schaumburg, Evansville, Gateway, Florence, Windy City, Lake Erie and Joliet.

Of note elsewhere, Washington will host on July 4th for the third-straight year, hosting the Florence Y'alls. The Wild Things will host 15 games in July, which, along with 15 in August through the one day of September on the regular-season slate, is the most home games in a month in 2024. Washington is set to host nine games in May and June. The Wild Things will play 15 of 18 games on the road from June 11 through June 30, with trips to Gateway twice, Schaumburg twice and Lake Erie in the stretch. The three home games, from June 18 to 20, are against Gateway.

The stretch at home between July 2 and July 11 for nine games is the longest homestand of the year and includes visits from the Y'alls, Windy City ThunderBolts and Evansville Otters.

The playoff format has not yet been announced, but fans can expect the postseason to begin as early as Tuesday, September 3.

You can see the full schedule in printable form here. Game times will be announced later, at which point any special start times will also be revealed. The promotional schedule is also in the works and will be announced later.

Information on season-ticket packages and deposits will be available soon and will be announced on the website and the team's social media platforms.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.