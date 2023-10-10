Ottawa Titans Announce 2024 Schedule

Ottawa, ON - The Frontier League, a partner league of Major League Baseball, and the Ottawa Titans announced today the 2024 regular season schedule, which will see the club begin the campaign on Friday, May 10, at Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts, against New England.

After a nine-game road trip to open the season, the Titans will return to the nation's capital for their home opener on Tuesday, May 21, to take on the Tri-City ValleyCats.

The 2024 regular season sees the Titans as a member of the East Division, along with New England, New Jersey, New York, Québec, Sussex County, Tri-City, and Trois-Rivières.

The 96-game 2024 calendar will conclude on Sunday, September 1, at home as the Titans face the defending Frontier League champion Québec Capitales.

2024 Ottawa Titans Schedule Breakdown:

Total games: 96

Home games: 48

Road games: 48

Home Games by Day of the Week:

Tuesday: 8

Wednesday: 8

Thursday: 8

Friday: 8

Saturday: 8

Sunday: 8

Total vs. West Division: 12

Evansville Otters: 0

Florence Y'alls: 0

Gateway Grizzlies: 3

Joliet Slammers: 3

Schaumburg Boomers: 3

Lake Erie Crushers: 0

Washington Wild Things: 0

Windy City ThunderBolts: 3

Total vs. East Division: 84

New England: 12

New Jersey Jackals: 12

New York Boulders: 12

Quebec Capitales: 12

Sussex County Miners: 12

Tri-City ValleyCats: 12

Trois-Rivières Aigles: 12

For information on Ottawa Titans' 2024 season tickets, group outings, and nine-game mini packs, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

