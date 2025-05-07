Stellar Pitching Guides Titans to Win in Pre-Season Finale

Washington, PA - Wrapping up Spring Training, the Ottawa Titans pitched their way to a 2-1 win in Sudden Death over the Washington Wild Things on Wednesday.

Claimed off waivers from Gateway early in camp, southpaw Kaleb Hill (ND, 0-0) worked three scoreless frames for the Titans - allowing three walks and striking out a pair. At one point, Hill retired six in a row with groundouts.

AJ Wright started the offence with a solo blast to left-centre off Wild Things started Regi Grace (ND, 0-0) to put the Titans up 1-0. The long ball was Wright's fourth homer at EQT Park in his career (regular season and preseason combined).

In the sixth, the Wild Things pulled level - seeing a lead-off single by Jeff Liquori come across to score on a wild pitch from Canadian right-hander Brandon Marklund.

The Titans' late-inning pitching got three combined clean frames from Brett Garcia, Zach Cameron, and Hunter Treece (win, 1-0).

A scoreless eighth inning would not have been possible without the support of a fantastic relay from Ren Tachioka, Jeremy Piatkiewicz, and Victor Cerny to complete a 9-6-2 putout following a double from Wagner Lagrange attempted to score Tyreque Reed from first base.

In Sudden Death, the Titans loaded the bases. Down to their final out, Jackie Urbaez walked to plate the winning run.

Although registering just three hits, Jackie Urbaez walked three times to help the visitors head into the regular season on a winning note.

After an off day on Thursday, the Ottawa Titans open the 2025 season on the road with the first of a three-game set with the Down East Bird Dawgs on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. from Grainger Stadium in Kinston, North Carolina. After three against the Bird Dawgs, the Titans will play three against Washington, then three next weekend against Lake Erie. The 2025 Home Opener is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6:30 p.m. against the New Jersey Jackals. All the action can be heard on CKDJ 107.9 and live-streamed on Frontier League TV, powered by HomeTeam Network.

For information on 2025 ticket packages and group outings, visit the Titans' official website at www.ottawatitans.com.

