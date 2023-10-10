Grizzlies Announce 2024 Schedule

October 10, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







Sauget, IL - The Gateway Grizzlies have announced their schedule for the 2024 season in the Frontier League, with their brand of affordable, family fun returning to Grizzlies Ballpark this coming May for the club's 23rd season of competition in the Frontier League of Professional Baseball.

The Grizzlies will open the season on the road with a six-game trip beginning on Friday, May 10, against the Lake Erie Crushers in Ohio. After a three-game series in Evansville the following week, the Grizzlies will celebrate Opening Night at Grizzlies Ballpark on Friday, May 17, against the Windy City ThunderBolts, kicking off a three-game series.

Following another six-game road swing, from May 28 to June 27, the Grizzlies will play a stretch of 18 out of 27 games at home. Six of their road games in that span come when the team travels up north to Canada to take on the Ottawa Titans and reigning league champion Quebec Capitales from June 4-9.

That lengthy stretch at home continues into the month of July when the Grizzlies celebrate Independence Day in Sauget, hosting the newest team in the Frontier League, the New England club from Brockton, Massachusetts, at Grizzlies Ballpark from July 2-4. The holiday week set represents one of two home series the team will play against an East Division club, along with the New Jersey Jackals coming to Grizzlies Ballpark from July 30-August 1.

All game times and the team's full schedule of fun promotional nights will be determined at a later date. Follow the Grizzlies on social media for the latest announcements as the team makes their way through the offseason.

The Gateway Grizzlies are a professional baseball team, located a mere 10 minutes from downtown St. Louis in Sauget, Illinois. The Grizzlies offer baseball fans affordable, family fun at Grizzlies Ballpark with a great view of the St. Louis skyline. They have also won two Frontier League Organization of the Year Awards, four West Division titles, and the 2003 Frontier League Championship. For tickets or general information, please visit gatewaygrizzlies.com or call (618) 337-3000.

The Frontier League debuted in 1993, and is the largest of the Major League Baseball Partner Leagues, featuring teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River, and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. More information and the complete 2023 schedule can be found at frontierleague.com.

