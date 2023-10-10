Frontier League, ValleyCats Announce 2024 Schedule

TROY, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats announced their schedule for the 2024 season on Tuesday. It will be their fourth year in the Frontier League, an MLB Partner League, and 22nd season in New York's Capital Region. The ValleyCats have compiled a winning record in their previous three campaigns, including a franchise-record 55 wins in 2023. The team will look to continue that on-field success while featuring family-friendly entertainment on a nightly basis. The promotional lineup, including fireworks dates, giveaways, and start times will be released at a later date.

The 96-game season begins on May 10 against the Windy City ThunderBolts in Crestwood, IL. The 'Cats host the Washington Wild Things on May 17 for the first of 48 home games. Tri-City welcomes the New England expansion team, the new 16th team in the Frontier League, replacing the Empire State Greys, for a three-game set at "The Joe" from May 31st - June 2nd. Tri-City will be home at Joe Bruno Stadium from July 2nd - 7th to take on the 2022 and 2023 Frontier League Champion Québec Capitales followed by the Sussex County Miners. The Independence Day celebration at The Joe has become an annual tradition and the 'Cats are excited to continue that in 2024. The ValleyCats face New England in Brockton, Massachusetts in a three-game series for the first time at Campanelli Stadium from July 9th - 11th. The All-Star break will last from July 15-18. The ValleyCats' final home series will take place August 23rd - 25th with the team hosting the Ottawa Titans. The 'Cats will finish the regular season on the road with games against the New Jersey Jackals and Sussex County concluding on September 1st.

Furthermore, Tri-City will have eight weekend series at home, and a balanced monthly schedule with 14 home games in June, 14 in July, and 13 in August after the seven games to start the 2024 campaign in May. The 'Cats will play each of their division rivals twelve times, including hosting each of them for six games at The Joe. Their divisional schedule will be supplemented with road trips to take on the Windy City ThunderBolts and Schaumburg Boomers, and home series against the Washington Wild Things and Evansville Otters from the West. The ValleyCats' series in Schaumburg from May 13th - 15th will be their first visit to Wintrust Field since May 29, 2022.

Season 22 of ValleyCats baseball and entertainment continues as ticket plans are now available to purchase for 2024. You can be a part of the excitement by logging on to tcvalleycats.com or by calling 518-629-CATS (2287).

