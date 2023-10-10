ThunderBolts Release 2024 Schedule

The Windy City ThunderBolts are excited to release their 2024 Frontier League schedule. Next season will feature 48 home games and a new team to our circuit as the ThunderBolts open at home on Thursday night, May 9th against the Evansville Otters. We can't wait to see our fantastic supporters back at Ozinga Field next summer as we celebrate our 25th anniversary in Crestwood and the Frontier League.

The one major change to the league lineup is in the East Division as we bid farwell to the Empire State Greys road team. A new yet-to-be-named team representing the New England area will play out of Brockton, Massachusetts starting in 2024. The ThunderBolts' West Division line-up will see no change. The schedule format will be balanced within the division, but with an unbalanced slate against cross-divisional opponents. The ThunderBolts will play each of their divisional foes 12 times (6 home / 6 road) for a total of 84 games. The remaining 12 games will be against four teams from the East (6 home / 6 road), welcoming the New York Boulders and Tri-City ValleyCats to Ozinga Field in 2024. The road trip out East will be over the the border as the Bolts visit the Trois-Rivieres Aigles and Ottawa Titans.

As usual, the ThunderBolts open 2024 with a home heavy calendar as 13 of the first 16 games will be played in Crestwood. However that will be immediately followed by the toughest road stretch of the summer. Fifteen of the next 18 games running between May 28th and June 16th are on the road and none of them are local commuter trips. The ThunderBolts will be home both Memorial and Labor Day weekends for the first time since 2019 as the season closes at Ozinga Field against Evansville on Saturday, August 31st.

Standard gametimes for the 2024 season will not change as we keep the 6:35 pm starts Tuesday through Friday, 6:05 pm Saturday and 1:05 pm on Sundays. 2024 will also see an increase in our 10:35 am morning weekday games with six School Days and three Splash Days. The ThunderBolts are pleased to announce that our famous postgame fireworks will return each Friday and Saturday night in 2024! The rest of our weekly promotional schedule, giveaways and special theme nights will be announced at a later time.

Group pricing will be announced in a few weeks and reservations for our Executive Suites, all-you-can-eat Picnics, and our popular #WinCity Party Patio will go on-sale Monday, December 4th. Individual game tickets go on-sale Friday, April 12th at 10 am. For more information, please call 708-489-2255. We look forward to seeing you at Ozinga Field in 2024!

