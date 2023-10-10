Frontier League Announces 2024 Schedule

The 31st season of Frontier League baseball will begin on Thursday, May 9, with three games, with all 16 clubs in action on Friday, May 10.

As is Frontier League tradition, the Florence Y'alls will open the 2024 season when they host the defending champion Québec Capitales. The Evansville Otters, West Division representative in the Championship Series, play at Windy City while the New Jersey Jackals begin their second season at historic Hinchliffe Stadium against their regional rival New York Boulders.

New England returns professional baseball to Campanelli Stadium in Brockton, Massachusetts, for the first time since 2011 when they host the Ottawa Titans in their inaugural game on Friday, May 10. New York also opens their home schedule on May 10, along with the Joliet Slammers, Lake Erie Crushers, Sussex County Miners, and Washington Wild Things.

The Schaumburg Boomers host Tri-City for their home opener on Monday, May 13, while Evansville begins the 109th year of baseball at Bosse Field on Tuesday, May 14. Tri-City, the Gateway Grizzlies, and the Trois-Rivières Aigles all have their home openers on Friday, May 17, with the Ottawa Titans and Québec opening on Tuesday, May 21.

The 2024 schedule will be a full-season format with East and West divisions. Teams will play four series, two home and two road, against their seven division rivals. Each team will visit two clubs from the opposite division while hosting two different teams.

"Following up on a tremendous Championship Series which saw an in-person attendance record plus a viewership record on FloBaseball, our clubs are already planning their 2024 promotions," said deputy commissioner Steve Tahsler. "We are excited to debut our newest member in New England while watching our other clubs continue to entertain fans throughout the Frontier League."

Other highlights of the 2024 schedule include Juneteenth celebrations in Evansville and New Jersey on Tuesday, June 19. Canada Day weekend has Ottawa and Québec at home, while Independence Day features celebrations in Gateway, Joliet, Lake Erie, New York, Schaumburg, Sussex County, Tri-City, and Washington.

Teams play exclusively in their own division for the final four weeks, culminating with season-ending series in Gateway, Joliet, New York, Ottawa, Sussex County, Trois-Rivières, Washington, and Windy City. The Frontier League is an official Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball and features 16 teams from the Mississippi River to the Atlantic Ocean and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. Complete information on the 2024 season is available at www.frontierleague.com.

