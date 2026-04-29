CFL Ottawa RedBlacks

Ottawa RedBlacks Select Giordano Vaccaro 1st Overall

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks YouTube Video


Ottawa REDBLACKS Select Giordano Vaccaro 1st Overall

Check out the Ottawa RedBlacks Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central