Osborn's Long Ball Propels Brooklyn to Doubleheader Sweep Saturday

April 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

BROOKLYN, N.Y. - Following a victory in the first game of Saturday's twin bill, the Brooklyn Cyclones picked up right where they left off, defeating the Asheville Tourists, 3-1, in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

With the win, Brooklyn clinches at least a split of its inaugural six game series of 2024. The victory also marks Brooklyn's first stretch of consecutive wins this season.

RHP Jordan Geber was stellar in his second appearance of the season. The former Virginia Tech Hokie matched a career high with strikeouts, all while not surrendering a run on five hits.

Beyond Geber, the Brooklyn bullpen was strong, tossing 3.0 innings of one-run ball between RHPs Alan Perdomo and Joshua Cornielly. Perdomo tossed 1.2 scoreless frames in his Brooklyn debut, while Cornielly picked up his first save of the season.

Neither team could scratch across a run over the first three frames. In the fourth, Brooklyn put the first two men on base, courtesy of a 3B Junior Tilien single, and a walk drawn by LF Joe Suozzi. That brought C Drake Osborn to the plate with two on and nobody, and the catcher came through. Osborn took LHP Trey Dombroski deep to left center field for his first home run of 2024. The 2021 draftee clobbered 11 home runs with Brooklyn in '23.

Still trailing 3-0, Asheville threatened in the sixth. After hitting 2B Ryan Johnson with a pitch to juice the bases with two outs, Perdomo departed in favor of Cornielly. The righty proceeded to punch out DH Austin Deming to keep Asheville off the board.

In the seventh, Asheville spoiled the shutout bid on a solo home run from CF Jackson Loftin. Still, that would be the only hit Cornielly would surrender, as the Tourists comeback attempt fell short.

Brooklyn and Asheville close up shop from Coney Island on Sunday afternoon. RHP Calvin Ziegler is set to make his 2024 Maimonides Park debut. He'll oppose RHP Jose Guedez for Asheville. First pitch is set for 2:00.

