Consuegra Powers Brooklyn to Victory in Game One of Saturday's Doubleheader

April 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Brooklyn Cyclones News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Cyclones snapped a two-game losing skid on Saturday afternoon, topping the Asheville Tourists by the score of 6-2 in Game One of a doubleheader. LHP Felipe De La Cruz made the for Brooklyn and was impressive over his 4.1 innings, scattering just three hits and a walk while striking out four. Offensively, OF Stanley Consuegra led the charge, going 2-for-2 with his first home run of the season to drive in three.

Brooklyn didn't waste time jumping ahead on a windy Coney Island on Saturday afternoon, William Lugo got things started with a one out single before Ryan Clifford worked a walk to set the stage for Consuegra's big fly that gave Brooklyn a 3-0 edge. The lead would expand to 4-0 an inning later when Omar De Los Santos used his speed to score on an error by Asheville's Carlos Calderon.

The 'Clones kept coming in the third when Jose Hernandez snapped out of an 0-for-13 slump to get his first knock of the season and plate a pair with a two-out RBI single to push the Brooklyn advantage to 4-0.

Asheville was able to push single runs home in the sixth and the seventh off of reliever Dakota Hawkins (1-0) but the righthander was able to limit the damage and close out the win for Brooklyn.

Game two will begin at 3:45 PM with RHP Jordan Geber making the start for Brooklyn.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.