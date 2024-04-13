Renegades Blank Emperors, 3-0

Rome, Ga. - Three Hudson Valley Renegades pitchers combined for a 3-0 shutout victory over the Rome Emperors on Saturday night at AdventHealth Stadium.

Sebastian Keane was stellar in his second start of the season, tossing 4.1 innings while allowing only three hits and one walk. The right-hander set a new career-high with seven strikeouts.

Trent Sellers (2-0) had another strong appearance out of the bullpen for the Renegades, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing one walk and one hit while striking out five. Geoff Gilbert struck out two across the last 1.1 frames to earn his second save of the season.

The shutout win was the third thrown by the Renegades in their first six games of the year, and lowered the staff ERA to 1.64. Keane, Sellers and Gilbert combined to strike out a season-high 14 batters in the contest.

With a shutout thrown in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, the Renegades have thrown back-to-back shutouts for the first time since June 10 and 11, 2023 at Jersey Shore. The staff has combined to blank the Emperors across the last 16.0 innings of the series, after Hudson Valley pitchers had a 19.0-inning scoreless streak from April 6 through April 12 (Game 1).

Hudson Valley took the lead in the top of the first when Jared Serna singled and scored on an Omar Martinez triple off Rome starter Owen Murphy (1-1). The Renegades added another in the top of the sixth when Rafael Flores scored on an error by Ambioris Tavarez. Flores finished 2-for-4 with a run scored, his second multi-hit game of the season.

The 'Gades plated their final run in the top of the eighth when Garrett Martin singled, advanced to second on a wild pitch, stole third, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Dawson Dimon. The Emperors committed four errors in the game and allowed two unearned runs.

The Renegades and Emperors complete their series on Sunday afternoon with a doubleheader at AdventHealth Stadium. Hudson Valley is set to start LHP Kyle Carr (0-0, 4.50 ERA) in Game 1, while RHP Cam Schlittler (1-0, 0.00 ERA) gets the ball in the second game. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. with coverage beginning at 12:45 on the Renegades Baseball Network with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show.

Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

