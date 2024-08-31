Renegades Win Over BlueClaws, 5-2

August 31, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Lakewood, N.J. - The Hudson Valley Renegades took advantage of three miscues by the Jersey Shore BlueClaws to score a 5-2 win on Saturday night at ShoreTown Ballpark. The win extended the Renegades' lead in the SAL North to 2.0 games over the BlueClaws with seven games to play. Hudson Valley's magic number to clinch a playoff berth stands at 6.

The BlueClaws took an early lead in the bottom of the first when Trent Farquhar singled, stole second and scored on a two-out RBI single by Hendry Mendez against Baron Stuart. The right-hander settled down from there, allowing just one more run across 4.1 innings in the start.

The Renegades answered back in the top of the third with help from two BlueClaws errors. George Lombard Jr. reached on an error to start the inning, then Omar Martinez singled to right. Jordan Viars unleashed a throw to third to try to get Lombard advancing, but threw the ball out of play, allowing the run to score. Two batters later, Jackson Castillo lifted a sacrifice fly to center to chase Martinez home and put Hudson Valley in front 2-1.

Another Jersey Shore error led to a run in the top of the fourth, with Coby Morales scoring on an RBI groundout by Roc Riggio after an error had extended the inning. All three of the unearned runs came against Estibenzon Jimenez, who threw 3.0 innings out of the bullpen while allowing just one hit.

Jersey Shore cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth when Keaton Anthony singled and later scored on a wild pitch, but that was as close as they would get.

Riggio launched a two-run home run in the top of the sixth to extend the Renegades lead to 5-2. The home run was his 10th of the season, and was part of a three-RBI game.

Matt Keating, Kelly Austin and Hueston Morrill combined for 4.2 scoreless inning out of the bullpen to close out the win, combining to allow just one hit and one walk while registering seven strikeouts. Morrill earned his third save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two strikeouts.

POSTGAME NOTE: The Renegades finished the month of August with a 19-9 (.678) record, the best record in a month by Hudson Valley since they went 19-8 (.730) in June 2021.

The Renegades and BlueClaws complete their series on Sunday afternoon at ShoreTown Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with coverage beginning on the Renegades Baseball Network at 12:45. RHP Brian Hendry (1-0, 0.66) takes the ball for Hudson Valley, while the Jersey Shore answers with RHP Braydon Tucker (3-1, 3.48).

