Bush Jr. Tags Homer, Hot Rods Hang on 6-2

August 31, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Bowling Green, Kentucky - Homer Bush Jr. homered and drove in two runs in a 6-2 win for the Bowling Green Hot Rods (38-18, 74-48) over the Greenville Drive (33-26, 59-66) on Saturday from Bowling Green Ballpark.

Tatem Levins blasted a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth against Drive starter Elmer Rodriguez, putting the Hot Rods up 1-0.

In the bottom of the fifth, Bush Jr. launched a home run over the left field wall off Greenville reliever Gabriel Jackson to make it 2-0.

After the Drive tied the game in the top of the eighth, the Hot Rods answered back in the bottom half of the inning. Raudelis Martinez walked and Gregory Barrios singled to put runners on first and third. Bush Jr. notched a base hit to left, scoring Martinez to make it 3-2. After Mac Horvath singled to load the bases, Bush Jr. was plated from third on a wild pitch. Tatem Levins singled and Hunter Haas walked to bring in a combined two runs and increase the lead, 6-2.

Bowling Green reliever Drew Sommers tossed a perfect ninth, finalizing the game, 6-2.

Adam Boucher (2-0) earned the win, letting up a run on two hits and two strikeouts over 1.1 frames. Jackson (8-2) took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits, three walks, and two strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

Bowling Green and Greenville play the finale of a six-game series on Sunday with first pitch set for 1:05 PM CT. The Hot Rods are set to start RHP Brody Hopkins (1-2, 4.29), while the Drive roll out RHP Yordanny Monegro (4-2, 2.89).

