Blues Receive Grand Slam from Encarnacion in 10-4 Loss
August 31, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)
Asheville Tourists News Release
ASHEVILLE- The Asheville Blues' Luis Encarnacion hit a Grand Slam on Saturday night but it was not enough against the Hickory Crawdads. Hickory built a 9-0 lead and the Tourists eventually fell by a final score of 10-4.
Asheville honored the Asheville Blues team that played at McCormick Field in the 1940s by wearing special Blues uniforms. The Blues won two Negro Southern League Championships; 1946 and 1947. Their championships banner is displayed every game at McCormick Field.
Unfortunately, Hickory's offense came out hot. The Crawdads scored three runs in the third and six more in the fourth. Encarnacion answered with his Grand Slam in the bottom of the fifth to bring the Blues to within five runs. Asheville had another chance with the bases loaded in the seventh but came away empty.
Hudson Leach led the pitching staff with 2.1 shutout innings in his Asheville debut. Leach struck out three and did not allow a hit. Kenni Gomez went 3-for-5 for his seventh multi-hit game at the High-A level.
Asheville will play their final home game of the 2024 campaign on Sunday night. The first pitch is set for 6:00pm ET.
