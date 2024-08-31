Rome Rides Ritchie's Debut to Tight Win

ROME, Ga. - The Atlanta Braves drafted right-hander JR Ritchie thirty-fifth overall in the 2022 MLB Draft, and has been one of the most coveted prospects on the farm since then.

On Saturday night, Ritchie took the mound for the High-A Rome Emperors for the first time. Ritchie, who underwent UCL repair in May of 2023, had not gotten particularly close to advancing above the ranks of Low-A and the Complex League, but a speedy recovery and showcasing a solid amount of progress, Ritchie took the four-hour trek from North Augusta, South Carolina to the River City to join the Emperors as the franchise eyes their seventh postseason appearance.

Ritchie would fan the first two batters he faced in High-A, but would get his initiation when Shawn Ross belted a ball over the Rome bullpen to put Greensboro on the board in the top of the first. From there, Ritchie would essentially cruise to a quality start in his High-A debut. Ritchie would call it a night after giving up just the one run on three hits with four punch-outs over six complete innings.

The run support for the Emperors would come courtesy of Jacob Godman, Jace Grady, and a fielding error from Greensboro's Josiah Sightler. Godman's single in the third and Grady's ground out would be the only credited RBIs on the night.

Three runs would be all the Rome pitching staff would need, as JR Ritchie, Giomar Diaz, and Isaac Gallegos would combine to hurl nine innings of one run ball.

The three run to one win would be Rome's fifty-ninth of the season. Rome will compete for a series split on Sunday as the regular season home schedule comes to a close. Riley Frey is set to start for the Emperors with a 1:00pm first pitch.

