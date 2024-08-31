Mednez Has Four Hits, Claws Fall 5-2 on Saturday

August 31, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Hendry Mendez had four hits for the BlueClaws but Hudson Valley scored three unearned runs and topped the BlueClaws 5-2 on Saturday at ShoreTown Ballpark.

The loss drops the BlueClaws to two games back of Hudson Valley with seven games left in the season and one left in the series with the Renegades.

Jersey Shore got on the board in the first inning on an RBI single from Mendez.

Hudson Valley responded and took the lead with two unearned runs in the third. One scored on an error and another on a SAC fly from Jackson Castillo.

After Hudson Valley added another unearned run in the fourth, the BlueClaws battled back in the bottom of the fifth. Keaton Anthony, who had singled, scored on a wild pitch but that's all the BlueClaws could muster.

Roc Riggio then smashed a two-run home run off Ethan Chenault in the sixth to push the lead to 5-2, the game's final runs.

Hendry Mendez went 4-4 for the BlueClaws, his second four hit game of the season.

Estibenzon Jimenez (3-10) took the loss, but did not allow an earned run - all three runs he gave up were unearned. Charles King threw two scoreless innings in relief while Alex Garbrick threw a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Heuston Morrill earned his third save with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two.

The final game of the series is on Sunday at 1:05 pm. RHP Braydon Tucker starts for the BlueClaws.

-Jersey Shore BlueClaws-

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.