Renegades Game Notes

April 13, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hudson Valley Renegades News Release







Hudson Valley Renegades (3-2) at Rome Emperors (4-1)

RHP Sebastian Keane (0-1, 21.60 ERA) vs. RHP Owen Murphy (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

| Game 6 | Road Game 6 | Saturday, April 13, 2024 | AdventHealth Stadium | Rome, Ga. | First Pitch 5 p.m. EDT |

ROME, SWEET ROME: The Renegades continue their season-opening road trip against the Rome Emperors. This marks the third-straight season that the Renegades have made a visit to the Peach State on their first road trip of the year. Since joining the South Atlantic League, Hudson Valley has played more games at Rome than in any other South Division ballpark. Since the start of the 2022 season, the Renegades have played as many series in Rome as they have played at North Division foe Aberdeen and more than at Greensboro, another North Division team.

MAMMA SAID SHUT YOU OUT: With their 1-0 victory in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader, the Renegades have already thrown two shutouts in their first five games of the 2024 season. They are one of 18 teams across Minor League Baseball (12 non-Triple-A) who have thrown multiple shutouts this season. Impressively, the Erie SeaWolves (DET, AA) and Rome Emperors (ATL, A+) have also thrown two in five games, while the Hartford Yard Goats (COL, AA) have tossed two shutouts in four games in 2024. Hudson Valley finished third in MiLB with 13 shutouts in 2023. From Saturday 4/6 through Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader in Rome, the Renegades staff combined for 19.0 consecutive shutout innings spanning parts of three games.

EASY AS 1-2-3: With Brian Hendry and Matt Keating combining on a three-hitter in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader in Rome, the Renegades are the only team in MiLB this season to have thrown a 1-hitter, a 2-hitter, and a 3-hitter. Among MiLB teams, only the Columbus Clippers (3 -- CLE, AAA) and Lakeland Flying Tigers (3 -- DET, A) have had three games this season in which they have allowed three-or-fewer hits to their opponents.

ON THE RIGHT FOOT: In the last three Renegades games, starting pitchers Cam Schlittler, Jackson Fristoe and Brian Hendry pitched lights out. The trio posted a combined 2-0, 0.68 ERA, 13.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, and 19 K. They have combined to strike out 38.8% of batters faced and 12.83 K/9, roughly equivalent to Jacob de Grom's 2020 season (3rd-highest single-season K% of all-time).

NEW IN TOWN: The Renegades welcome four 2023 Yankees draft picks to the Opening Day squad: Kyle Carr, Roc Riggio, Kiko Romero and Brian Hendry. All four selections were taken in the 10th round or earlier. Riggio and Romero each played briefly after the draft, while Carr and Hendry did not make professional appearances in 2023.

THIRTY, FLIRTY & THRIVING: The Hudson Valley Renegades are celebrating their 30th anniversary season throughout 2024. Now in their fourth season as a full-season club and affiliate of the New York Yankees, the Renegades will pay tribute to the greatest players and moments in franchise history throughout the season. Since the team's inaugural 1994 season, 131 Renegades have gone on to play in Major League Baseball, with catcher Kevin Brown being the club's first alumni to reach MLB on Sept. 12, 1996. Hudson Valley has been affiliated with three MLB clubs, the Texas Rangers (1994-96), Tampa Bay Rays (96-19) and Yankees (20-Present). They won the New York-Penn League Nader Cup Championship three times: 1999, 2012, and 2017. Other notable former Renegades include 2008 AL Rookie of the Year Evan Longoria, 2009 AL Rookie of the Year Jeremy Hellickson, 2010 AL MVP Josh Hamilton, and Cleveland Guardians manager Stephen Vogt.

OVER A DECADE OF SUCCESS: With a 70-62 (.530) record in 2023, the Hudson Valley Renegades recorded their 11th consecutive season with an above .500 record (since 2012). During that span, the team has won two league championships (2012 and 2017), seven playoff appearances (12, 14, 16-19, 23), and five league championship series appearances (12, 16-18, 23). Among teams in affiliated baseball with at least 500 games played, the Renegades have the second-best winning percentage (.575) in MiLB. Sadly, three of the five-winningest teams since 2012 are no longer affiliated (Savannah, State College, and Trenton).

LEADING OFF: On Saturday night Jared Serna connected for a leadoff home run in the top of the first against Bowling Green's Alex Cook. It was the first leadoff home run by the Renegades in 2024 after the club had four in 2023, three hit by Spencer Jones and one by Ben Cowles.

THAT'S ALL THEY GOT? ONE HIT?: Four Renegades pitchers, Kyle Carr, Trent Sellers, Leonardo Pestana and Joel Valdez combined to one-hit the Bowling Green Hot Rods on Saturday night in a 14-2 victory. The lone Hot Rods hit was a second inning double by Brock Jones.

It was the 15th one-hitter thrown by the Renegades since 2005.

It was the 11th one-hitter thrown by the Renegades since becoming a Yankees affiliate in 2021.

HV threw three one-hitters in 2023, including one on June 20 at Brooklyn to clinch the SAL North Division First Half.

It was the first one-hitter thrown by the Renegades against a South Atlantic League South Division opponent.

LIMITING HITS: Hudson Valley followed up Saturday's one-hitter with a two-hitter on Sunday, and have allowed only 13 hits through three games. The Renegades have allowed the fewest hits in MiLB among teams with at least three games played, tied with Rome. At one point, the Renegades held the Hot Rods without a hit across 10.2 innings, and shut Bowling Green out over the final 16.1 innings of the series.

STARTING STRONG: After Jesús Rodríguez homered to lead off the top of the second inning on Friday night against Trevor Martin, the Renegades have now had a solo home run be their first hit of the season in three straight years. In 2022, Trey Sweeney hit the first pitch of the season from Greenville's Brian Van Belle for a home run, while Spencer Jones took Greensboro's Anthony Solometo deep in the bottom of the third in 2023.

HUDSON VALLEY TO THE SHOW: Already in 2024, the Renegades have seen four former players make their MLB debuts. Mitch Spence (2021) made his MLB debut with the Oakland Athletics, Matt Sauer (2021-23) debuted with the Kansas City Royals, and Oliver Dunn (2021) broke in with the Milwaukee Brewers all over MLB Opening Weekend. On Monday night, Josh Maciejewski (2021, 23) made his big league debut for the Yankees against the Marlins. The Renegades have now had 131 former players reach the major leagues, including 18 from the Yankees era and 16 from the star-studded 2021 team.

FINISHING STRONG: Over his last 14 games of the 2023 regular season, Jesús Rodríguez went 19-for-53 (.358) with two doubles, a triple, two home runs, 9 RBIs, and seven runs scored. Rodríguez has carried that success into the 2024 season by reaching base safely in his first four games, extending his on-base streak to 16 straight games and his hitting streak to 10 in a row (streaks continue from year-to-year). The Renegades team record on-base streak was set last season by Ben Cowles, who reached safely in 41 consecutive games from 7/4-9/2.

INTERNATIONAL OUTREACH: The Hudson Valley Renegades and the Bhutan Baseball & Softball Association have partnered to present Bhutan Night on August 20 at Heritage Financial Park. The team is currently fundraising to bring over several Bhutanese baseball players for baseball and cultural enrichment tour of the Hudson Valley and New York. More details on the night can be found at www.hvrenegades.com/bhutan.

NON-SACRIFICIAL LAMBS: The Hudson Valley Renegades have not laid down a sacrifice bunt in either of the last two seasons, one of four teams in MiLB to not register a sacrifice bunt in that time (also Asheville, Fayetteville and Tampa). The last time the Renegades successfully executed a sacrifice bunt was Eduardo Torrealba on 8/31/2021 at Greensboro, a span of 285 regular season games.

ON THE MOVE: This week the Renegades have sent two pitchers directly up to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. On Thursday Yorlin Calderon was summoned up to the RailRiders, and on Saturday Matt Givin was promoted to AAA before he ever had a chance to pitch for Hudson Valley.

