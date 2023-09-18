Orelvis Martinez Named International League Player of the Week

Today the International League named INF ORELVIS MARTINEZ the Player of the Week for the week of September 12-17.

The 21-year-old had back-to-back multi-hit games in Bisons victories last week, while going 9-25 overall which was good for a .360 batting average. Martinez is now batting .300 for the month of September, in addition to six walks.

Martinez homered in three consecutive games for Buffalo, including a ninth inning grand slam in the team's 7-1 victory over the RailRiders. He also combined with INF DAMIANO PALMEGIANI for back-to-back home runs this past Saturday, just the second time all year Bisons batters hit back-to-back homers.

Currently ranked as the #2 prospect in the Toronto Blue Jays organization by MLB Pipeline, as well as the over #88 prospect in the top 100, Martinez had at least one base hit in every game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders last week.

The first year Triple-A infielder also added nine of his 14 RBIs for the month this past week against the RailRiders. Martinez has combined for a total of 11 HRs and 24 RBIs in 49 games since joining the Bisons in late July.

Martinez joins INF SPENCER HORWITZ as the only other Herd position player to receive the honor, for the week of July 18-23. The International League also named RHP WES PARSONS its Pitcher of the Week at the beginning of from June 27-July 2.

