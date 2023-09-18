IronPigs Raise over $21,000 on Strike out Cancer Night for Topper Cancer Institute and the PC Hope Foundation

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are ecstatic to announce that through their efforts on Strike Out Cancer Night on August 30th, the team raised $21,602.73 in donations to the Lehigh Valley Topper Cancer Institute and the PC Hope Foundation.

The IronPigs wore special purple jerseys for the game which were auctioned before and after the game, in addition to selling Strike Out Cancer t-shirts with all proceeds benefiting the two charitable foundations. In addition, a portion of sponsorship sales and the full proceeds from that night's 50/50 raffle went to charity, totaling $21,602.73 that went to the Topper Cancer Institute and the PC Hope Foundation.

In addition to the monetary efforts on the night, the IronPigs hosted three-year-old Leo Kushnir, a survivor of Stage V Wilms Tumor (kidney cancer), helping him create a lifetime of memories throughout the entire evening. Leo's visit culminated with a "home run for life" trip around the bases receiving high-fives from both IronPigs and visiting Syracuse Mets players before crossing home plate and ringing the bell to signify his triumph over cancer with the entire stadium cheering with tears in their eyes.

Leo had been diagnosed with cancer on August 11th, 2022. Since then, Leo underwent chemotherapy, had a total right nephrectomy, endured nine rounds of radiation to his lungs and right flank in March 2023, medication changes, ultrasounds, x-rays and so much more. However, as of August 11th, 2023, Leo had overcome the tumor.

In addition to fundraising via merchandise sales, the 50/50 raffle and jersey auctions, the IronPigs hosted a poignant moment of silence mid-game with everyone in attendance holding up Strike Out Cancer placards with the name of someone close to them who had been affected by cancer. The IronPigs also hosted hundreds of cancer survivors - and those who help to fight the disease daily - as sponsors helped the team provide complimentary tickets to those impacted to enjoy the game.

The Lehigh Valley Health Network was the presenting sponsor of Strike Out Cancer night. Strike Out Cancer has been an annual event for the IronPigs over the last 6 seasons raising more than $100,000 to fight cancer and support cancer non-profit organizations since its inception at Coca-Cola Park.

