Bieber Unhittable in Rehab Appearance

September 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Columbus Clippers News Release







Shane Bieber had everything working on Sunday afternoon in the Glass City. The Guardians ace tossed 3.2 hitless innings, striking out seven Mud Hen hitters in his first rehab appearance in a Columbus uniform this year.

Columbus closes the series with a 6-0 shutout victory. The boys of summer return home for the final homestand of the 2023 season, hosting the Omaha Storm Chasers at Huntington Park starting on Tuesday, September 19th. First pitch of the Tuesday night slated scheduled for 6:15pm. Cleveland Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie set to get the start in a rehab appearance.

