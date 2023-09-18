On Deck at the Vic: Fan Appreciation Weekend Wraps Final Homestand

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians close out the 2023 season with a homestand against the Rochester Red Wings, Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals. The six-game series features Tuesday Dollar Menu (Sept. 19), a Wednesday Day Game (Sept. 20) and Thirsty Thursday™ (Sept. 21) ahead of Fan Appreciation Weekend (Sept. 22-24) that includes scratch-off prizes, grand prize giveaways, back-to-back nights with fireworks and a Kids Eat Free Sunday. Grand prizes up for grabs on Fan Appreciation Weekend include tickets to a Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey show at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Nintendo Switch, Stanley Tumbler and more.

Tuesday, Sept. 19 - Tuesday Dollar Menu presented by Eisenberg

Fans can load up on their favorite ballpark snacks with hot dogs, peanuts, potato chips, Cracker Jack® and popcorn all available for one buck at concessions.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Wednesday, Sept. 20 - Wednesday Day Game presented by Elements Financial

Cut out of the office early with a business lunch or "off-site" meeting and enjoy an afternoon ballgame.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Thursday, Sept. 21 - Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Sun King Brewery, Circle City Night, Circle City Auction

The best drink specials in Indy happen on Thirsty Thursday™ at Victory Field, where $2 Pepsi fountain drinks, $3 domestic drafts and $5 premium and craft drafts are available. DJ Lockstar will perform before and during the game outside the Elements Financial Club.

The Indians will wear Circle City jerseys for the final time this season. The game-worn autographed jerseys and signed memorabilia by Indianapolis Colts All-Pro lineman Quenton Nelson, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Álex Palou, the Purdue University and Butler University men's basketball teams and more will be up for auction. The auction lasts until the end of the seventh inning and benefits Indianapolis Indians Charities. To bid, text VICTORY to 79230.

The Shop will be printing limited-edition Circle City shirts near the Standings & Lineup Boards behind Section 109. The shirts will also be available at the Center Field merchandise stand.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Friday, Sept. 22 - Friday Fireworks presented by FOX59, Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to win one of four prizes, including a Circle City hat, Circle City tote bag, Indians tumbler and deck of Indians playing cards. Scratch-offs can be redeemed in the Center Field Plaza. Fans with their ticket scanned can also win grand prizes through the "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion.

Stick around after the final out for postgame fireworks.

Gates Open: 6 PM | First Pitch: 7:05 PM

Saturday, Sept. 23 - Fan Appreciation Weekend and Postgame Fireworks presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry

The first 2,000 fans through the gates will receive a scratch-off to win one of five prizes, including a Circle City hat, Circle City tote bag, Indians tumbler, deck of Indians playing cards and game-worn home white Indians jersey. Scratch-offs can be redeemed in the Center Field Plaza. Fans with their ticket scanned can also win grand prizes through the "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion.

After the game, enjoy the last fireworks show of the season.

Gates Open: 5:30 PM | First Pitch: 6:35 PM

Sunday, Sept. 24 - Kids Eat Free Sunday presented by Meijer and Moe's Southwest Grill, Fan Appreciation Weekend presented by Indiana Union Construction Industry, Knot Hole Kids Club Giveaway presented by Riley Children's Health and Williams Comfort Air

All children 14 and under receive a free hot dog, bag of chips and Capri Sun® juice pouch with price of admission.

Fans with their ticket scanned can win grand prizes through the "Nine Innings of Winning" promotion.

Knot Hole Kids Club members may pick up a coloring book at the table near the Standings & Lineup Boards behind Section 109, while supplies last. Knot Hole members must have their membership card to redeem. All Knot Hole members can run the bases after the game.

Gates Open: 12:30 PM | First Pitch: 1:35 PM

Single-game tickets are still available for the entire homestand. For more on the Indians, visit IndyIndians.com or contact the Victory Field Box Office at (317) 269-3545. The Indians' 2024 schedule will be released in the coming weeks.

