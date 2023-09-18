Jackson Chourio, No. 2 Prospect in Baseball, Promoted to Sounds

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds and Milwaukee Brewers have announced that outfielder Jackson Chourio, the top prospect in the Brewers' organization and the No. 2 prospect in baseball (MLB Pipeline and Baseball America), has been promoted to Nashville from Double-A Biloxi. The 19-year-old phenom from Maracaibo, Venezuela is set to make his Triple-A debut this week at First Horizon Park.

Chourio played the full 2023 season with the Shuckers where he became the first Double-A player to have 20 home runs and 40 stolen bases in a season since 2005. The outfielder led the Southern League with 143 hits and 238 total bases. He also ranked in the top five among league leaders in runs (T-1st, 84), RBI (2nd, 89), home runs (T-4th, 22), batting average (5th, .280), stolen bases (5th, 43).

The two-time MLB All-Star Futures Game selection becomes the youngest player at the Triple-A level. He finished the second half of the Double-A season on a tear, hitting safely in 23 of his last 24 games with Biloxi. Chourio rapidly rose through the minor leagues last season, starting the year with Single-A Carolina and making it to the Shuckers to end 2022. The international free agent was signed by the Brewers on January 15, 2021.

The Nashville Sounds conclude the regular season at home with a six-game series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch for the series opener is on Tuesday, September 19 at 6:35 p.m. CDT from First Horizon Park.

