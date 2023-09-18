WRAL and Durham Bulls Announce Wool E. Bull's Winter Wonderland

September 18, 2023 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







DURHAM, NC - WRAL and The Durham Bulls are excited to announce Wool E. Bull's Winter Wonderland - a walk-through holiday light event. This holiday experience is set to transform Durham Bulls Athletic Park into a winter wonderland, bringing joy and holiday magic to families and friends throughout the area.

Wool E. Bull's Winter Wonderland will open its gates on Wednesday, November 22 and run on select dates through December 31, giving visitors a unique opportunity to celebrate the holiday season in a truly special way.

"We are excited to bring this unique holiday event to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park," said Durham Bulls General Manager Tyler Parsons. "We will transform the ballpark into a magical winter wonderland for all ages and look forward to making memories with your families during the holidays."

What can attendees expect to see at the DBAP?

Stroll through the concourse and view several large-scale lightâ¯installations including specially designed Neon pieces from localâ¯artist Nate Sheaffer ofâ¯Glas. Have a chat with Santa or maybe hisâ¯favorite elf Wool E. Claus!â¯

Home Plate Beer Garden will be transformed into the Arctic Chill Tavern! Seasonal snack items are available for purchase at theâ¯concourse concession stands.

There are Igloos in the Infield! Enjoy tasty refreshments whileâ¯taking in the holiday magic from a wonderfully cozy spot.â¯Reservations must be made in advance.

Youâ¯can'tâ¯have a winter wonderland without snow, and with snowâ¯comes sledding!â¯ Grab a tube and hit one of the six Frosty Fun Hill slopes.â¯Sledding tickets are purchased separately from event admission.

All aboard the Bulls Express! Travel around the outfield inâ¯holiday style! Train tickets are purchased separately from eventâ¯admission.

All this holiday fun can make you hungry and thirsty! Fantasticâ¯food and beverage options will be available for purchase at Jingle Bell Bistro includingâ¯a full bar.

Have some shopping to do? Visitâ¯Winterlandâ¯Market for uniqueâ¯gifts from local artists for everyone on your nice list.

More than 13,000 lights covering 4 miles transform the stands into a fantastic lightâ¯show!â¯It'sâ¯a spectacular combination of colors and music!â¯

Tickets for Wool E. Bull's Winter Wonderland go on sale on Wednesday, September 20 at 10:00 am. For additional event information visit durhambulls.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.