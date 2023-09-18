Storm Chasers Announce 2023 Award Winners

PAPILLION, NEB. -The Omaha Storm Chasers announced their annual awards for the 2023 season before their final home game of the season on Sunday at Werner Park.

Nick Loftin was recognized as the 2023 Steve Pivovar Prospect of the Year. A second-year Storm Chaser, Loftin entered this season as the Royals No. 4 prospect and appeared in 82 games with the club, hitting .270 with 14 home runs and 56 runs batted in, while making starts at four different positions. The 31st overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Baylor University, Loftin earned his big league call up on September 1st and has 12 hits in 11 games so far with the Royals, with six runs batted in.

Tyler Gentry was selected as the 2023 Omaha Hitter of the Year. Gentry made his Triple-A debut with the Storm Chasers on Opening Day in March and enters the final week of the season as the team leader in home runs (15), runs batted in (69), hits (115), doubles (27), extra-base hits (44), total bases (191), runs scored (66) and walks (79), also ranking sixth in the International league in walks. Kansas City's 3rd Round selection in the 2020 Draft out of the University of Alabama, Gentry's.295/.430/.505 slashline and .935 OPS in second half of the season also rank as the highest on the club since June 28, with a team-best 56 hits and 96 total bases in the back half of 2023.

Anthony Veneziano was honored as the 2023 Omaha Pitcher of the Year. Veneziano opened the year in Double-A Northwest Arkansas and joined the Storm Chasers in mid-May, making 17 starts over the final five months of the season, including five quality starts, which ranks second on the staff. Kansas City's 10th Round pick in the 2019 Draft out of Costal Carolina University, Veneziano threw at least 5.0 innings in 13 of his 17 starts, including 3 shutout starts and leads the team in innings since the date of his promotion to Omaha. Despite joining Omaha 40 games into the season, his 79 strikeouts currently rank third on the staff this year.

Nate Eaton was chosen as the 2023 Omaha Fan Favorite of the Year. Left up to a vote by Storm Chasers fans, the second-year Storm Chasers won in a landslide and was frequently seen signing autographs before and after games, interacting with fans at Werner Park on a daily basis. Kansas City's 21st-Round selection in the 2018 Draft out of the Virginia Military Institute, Eaton was one of three Chasers players double-digit home runs and steal this season. His nine home runs at Werner Park were the second-most of any Omaha hitter in 2023. Eaton saw time over four stints with the Storm Chasers this season, also playing 28 games with the Royals in the Major Leagues, after debuting with Kansas City last year.

