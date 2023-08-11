O'Rae Added; Guilarte and Low Placed on IL
August 11, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers recently announced a series of player transactions with three affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The announced moves included the transfer of INF/OF Dylan O'Rae from the ACL Brewers to the Mudcats, and the placement of both INF Daniel Guilarte and RHP/INF Quinton Low placed on the Carolina injured list as of 8/10.
The Carolina Mudcats roster is currently at 29 active players with three on the injured list.
In summary:
8/11: INF/OF Dylan O'Rae added from ACL Brewers
8/11: INF Daniel Guilarte placed on injured list (8/10)
8/11: RHP/INF Quinton Low placed on injured list (8/10)
O'Rae will wear jersey No. 6.
The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Carolina League, Class-A, affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C.
